Daily Podcast: Jurassic World: The Ride, Lord of The Rings, Comic-Con, Back to the Future 4 & Akira Sequel
Posted on Monday, July 8th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Amazon’s Lord of the Rings tv series, Comic-Con 2019 and beyond, Jurassic World: The Ride is in technical rehearsals, Back to the Future 4, and an Akira sequel.
Opening Banter: What did you guys do for July 4th?
In The News:
- Peter: ‘Jurassic World: The Ride’ POV Video & First Reaction
- HT: Amazon Taps ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Filmmaker J.A. Bayona to Direct ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series
- Brad: Marvel Studios Confirmed for 90-Minute San Diego Comic-Con Panel in Hall H
- HT: San Diego Comic-Con Will Stay in San Diego Through at Least 2024
- Brad: ‘Back to the Future 4’: Christopher Lloyd Still Wants to Make a Climate Change-Focused Sequel
- HT: ‘Akira’ Sequel Series Coming From Creator Katsuhiro Otomo and a 4K Remaster
