Daily Podcast: Jonathan Majors in Creed III, a Scrapped WandaVision Cameo, Mare of Easttown Season 2, and More
Posted on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a potential Mare of Easttown season 2, some Creed 3 casting news, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel, and that scrapped Doctor Strange cameo in WandaVision.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: What the Scrapped Doctor Strange Cameo in ‘WandaVision’ Almost Looked Like
- Chris: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Could Happen If There’s a “Deserving Second Chapter in Mare’s Journey”
- HT: Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Novel Will Reveal Cliff Booth’s Backstory
- Chris: ‘Creed III’ Wants ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jonathan Majors to Duke It Out With Michael B. Jordan
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.