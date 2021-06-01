Mare of Easttown, the only prestige drama with multiple mentions of WaWa, just wrapped up its first – and seemingly only – season. Don’t worry, I won’t spoil the ending for you. But if you’re wondering if the series could continue for a second season, the answer seems to be…maybe. In a new interview, Mare creator Brad Ingelsby reveals that if the right story presents itself, Mare might ride again. For now, though, the story is over.

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I love me a complete story with an actual ending. So much media is now devoted to world-building and lore, and there’s a prevailing sense that nothing can ever end. The story must go on, and on, and on. So whenever a show comes along and touts itself as being a limited series – that is, one season and then it’s done – I perk up a little. And that’s one of the many reasons I enjoyed Mare of Easttown, a mystery drama that featured great performances and wrapped up its story nicely. Mare has always been billed by HBO as a limited series – but that doesn’t mean we won’t get more. After all, HBO also called the first season of Big Little Lies a limited series – and then they went ahead and ordered a (disappointing) second season.

So what of Mare? Will Kate Winslet return with her Delco accent, scarfing down cheesesteaks and chugging Rolling Rocks as she digs into another small-town mystery? And if a second season happens, can it be called Murder Most Mare? The answer to most of these questions seems to be no, but also…yes? Speaking with THR, Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby revealed that while the plan was always for a limited series, a second season might happen if they can crack a great new story.

“It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved,” Ingelsby said. “Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe. I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”

In Mare of Easttown, Winslet played a small-town cop investigating a murder that may or may not be connected to a previous missing person’s case. And while I suppose a theoretical second season could give Mare a new case to solve, I also want to reiterate that it’s okay to let stories end if the ending is satisfactory, and Mare‘s ending was pretty damn good. Maybe it’s time to just let Mare vape off into the sunset.