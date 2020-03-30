Daily Podcast: Jaws, Dragon’s Lair, Mad Max, & What Happens To The Oscars & Golden Globes This Year?
Posted on Monday, March 30th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 30, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Jaws, Dragon’s Lair, Mad Max, and a bunch of Coronavirus updates.
Opening Banter: Is it still March?
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Bruce’, a Musical About the Making of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’, Swims to Stage in 2021
- Ben: Netflix Making a ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Movie Based on Legendary Arcade Game, Ryan Reynolds to Star and Produce
- Ben: George Miller Wants to Shoot ‘Mad Max’ Furiosa Prequel Next Year, and Has Auditioned Anya Taylor-Joy for the Lead
- Ben: China Closing All Movie Theaters Again to Keep Battling Coronavirus
- Peter mentions The Emmys Still on Track for September, But Deadlines Have Been Shifted and Campaigning Suspended
- Ben: Golden Globes Altering Eligibility Rules Due to Coronavirus Complications, Oscars and More Likely to Follow Suit
- Ben: Disneyland and Walt Disney World Will Remain Closed “Until Further Notice” [Updated]
