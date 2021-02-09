Do any of you engage at all with the IMDB Top 250 list? There are surely valid criticisms for lists like this one, but I’ve found it a valuable way to expand my horizons a bit. In particular, there are lots of international films on the list that I might otherwise have never sought out. Currently, there are 3 films I’ve yet to see: a Turkish film called The Bandit, Time of the Gypsies from Yugoslavia, and Gangs of Wasseypur from India. I’m curious to hear if any of you use this list. Thanks. – Adam from Indiana