Daily Podcast: Jared Leto Joker Photos, Spider-Man 3, Possible WandaVision Spin-Off, and More
Posted on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including some new photos of Jared Leto’s Joker, Tom Holland’s claims about Spider-Man 3, a possible WandaVision spin-off and more, as well as take a brief dip into the mailbag.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Ben) New ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Images Reveal Jared Leto’s Revised Take on the Joker and His Role in the Film
- (Chris) ‘Spider-Man 3’ Won’t Bring Back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, According to Tom Holland (Who May Not Be Telling the Truth)
- (HT) A ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off Starring Jimmy Woo is Already Being Pitched to Marvel
- (Chris) Disney Shutting Down Blue Sky Studios, Fox Animation House Responsible for ‘Ice Age’ and More
- (Ben) ‘Falling’: Bidding War Breaks Out Over Rights to Novel Described as ‘Speed’ at 35,000 Feet
- Who do you think would be a great director to tackle this?
In the Mailbag:
- Do any of you engage at all with the IMDB Top 250 list? There are surely valid criticisms for lists like this one, but I’ve found it a valuable way to expand my horizons a bit. In particular, there are lots of international films on the list that I might otherwise have never sought out. Currently, there are 3 films I’ve yet to see: a Turkish film called The Bandit, Time of the Gypsies from Yugoslavia, and Gangs of Wasseypur from India. I’m curious to hear if any of you use this list. Thanks. – Adam from Indiana
