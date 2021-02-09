While Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed this one way or another, it’s a pretty safe bet that the upcoming Spider-Man 3 is going to bring in the idea of the MultiVerse. Characters and actors from previous Spider-Man franchises are coming back – Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. And Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is on hand as well, further opening up the possibilities for alternate dimensions.

All of this has lead to speculation that previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be popping up in the film as well. Marvel remains tight-lipped on the whole thing, but in a new interview, current Spider-Man Tom Holland completely shoots down the idea, stating unequivocally that Maguire and Garfield won’t be back. But is he telling the truth?

Now, let me get one thing straight here: when I ask if Tom Holland is telling the truth in this situation, I’m not accusing him of being a big fat liar. Even if Holland is fibbing, he’s doing it to avoid spoilers, which is understandable. But there might be something else going on here. Speaking with Esquire, Holland was asked point-blank if previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be returning in some capacity for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel that everyone has decided to call Spider-Man 3 for the time being.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Holland replied. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

However, the actor also prefaced his denial by claiming that sometimes, the powers-that-be at Marvel don’t give him the full story in order to avoid leaks. “They do it all the time,” Holland said. “In [Avengers: Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me.”

Holland has become somewhat infamous (in a funny, harmless way) for giving away spoilers for his upcoming Marvel projects. Someone even went ahead and made a video compilation of all the times Holland allegedly gave away spoilers.

With all this in mind, we’re likely dealing with three options here:

Tom Holland is being honest and knows for a fact that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be in Spider-Man 3.

Tom Holland is being honest in the sense that Marvel and Sony are deliberately keeping the truth from him, and Maguire and Garfield will be in Spider-Man 3.

Tom Holland is playfully lying in order to keep spoilers from leaking.

If I had to guess, I’d go with the third option. I have no insider knowledge here, but I have a strong feeling that Maguire and Garfield are going to pop-up in the film in some sort of cameo. We’ll know soon enough, as Spider-Man 3 is due out on December 17, 2021.