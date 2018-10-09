Daily Podcast: James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, Venom & A Star is Born Box Office, Female Superheroes, James Bond, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out & Vudu
Posted on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 9 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Weekend Editor Brad Oman and Senior Writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, Venom & Star is Born box office, female superheroes, James Bond, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and Vudu.
In The News:
- Ben: James Gunn In Talks To Write and Possibly Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’
- Brad: ‘Venom’ and ‘A Star is Born’ Both Exceed Opening Weekend Expectations
- Peter will ask “do you think the reviews helped or hurt Venom?”
- Ben: Kids Want to See More Female Superheroes and Sci-Fi Role Models, According to New Study
- Brad: James Bond Will Never Be a Woman, According to Franchise Producer
- Ben: Let’s talk about the casting for Rian Johnson’s next film:
- Brad: Vudu Working with MGM to Create Original Shows for Ad-Supported Streaming Service
- Brad: Netflix Launching a Production Hub in New Mexico, Totaling $1 Billion in Business Over 10 Years
