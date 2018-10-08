Lakeith Stanfield, the breakout supporting actor in movies like Short Term 12 and Get Out as well as FX’s Atlanta, shows no signs of slowing down. He has multiple film projects in the works, but his latest is perhaps the most exciting: Stanfield has joined the Knives Out cast, putting him face to face with actors like Daniel Craig and Chris Evans in writer/director Rian Johnson‘s upcoming murder mystery.

Learn about Stanfield’s role below.

Knives Out was already one of my most anticipated films of next year because A) it’s a murder mystery, which is a genre I love, and B) it’s being written and directed by Rian Johnson, the filmmaker who got his start making fantastic indies like Brick and The Brothers Bloom before graduating to bigger sci-fi titles like Looper and a little-known feature called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. (It’s the best Star Wars film, don’t @ me.) But now I’m even more excited about it, because this film’s cast is shaping up to be absolutely killer.

According to Deadline, Stanfield and Daniel Craig will both be playing detectives in this modern-day whodunit. Evans’ role is still being kept under wraps, and there are approximately five other major roles left to fill. Johnson has been formulating this story for ten years as a nod to Agatha Christie-style classic mysteries; like all of his previous films, this will be the writer/director’s personal take on a well-worn genre.

As is the case in film adaptations like And Then There Were None, Murder on the Orient Express, and even comedic riffs like Murder By Death and Clue, these stories often feature large casts with plenty of red herrings and twists and turns – so just because Stanfield is playing a detective doesn’t automatically preclude him from being the murderer at the center of this story. He did an excellent job as the lead of this year’s indie hit Sorry to Bother You, and though he’s playing a supporting part in both Knives Out and this year’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, he’s proven to be a mesmerizing performer capable of shining in just about any part he’s given.

Production is set to begin sometime this year, before Craig gets bogged down shooting Bond 25 and before Johnson heads back to a galaxy far, far away to direct his new Star Wars trilogy for Disney and Lucasfilm.