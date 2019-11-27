On the November 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including J.J. Abrams, Elizabeth Banks’s new Invisible Woman movie, The Fugitive remake, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk movie pitches.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Mark Ruffalo Has Pitched Marvel More Hulk Movies, Would Like to See Hulk Fight Wolverine

‘Invisible Woman’ Will Star and Be Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Described as ‘American Psycho’ Meets ‘Thelma and Louise’

J.J. Abrams on How ‘The Last Jedi’ Set Up ‘The Rise of Skywalker’: Rian Johnson’s Movie “Helped Strengthen” What Abrams Wanted to Do in the Final Skywalker Entry

J.J. Abrams on Baby Yoda, The Knights of Ren, Fandom, and If He Would Ever Return to ‘Star Wars’

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!