Daily Podcast: Interview: The Green Knight Writer/Director David Lowery and Star Dev Patel
Posted on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the July 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to introduce her interview with The Green Knight writer/director David Lowery and star Dev Patel.
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation:
- David Lowery and Dev Patel on Making History, and Humanizing the Fantasy, in ‘The Green Knight’ [Interview]
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.