Daily Podcast: If You Were Stranded On An Island With Only One Director’s Filmography To Watch, Who Would It Be?
Posted on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Swamp Thing, JJ Abrams, and Marvel. And In the Mailbag, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson joins us to discuss which director’s movies we would want with us if we were stranded on an island.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Swamp Thing’ Officially Cancelled One Week After Its Premiere on DC Universe [Updated]
- Chris: J.J. Abrams Might Be Bringing Bad Robot to Either Warner Bros. or Apple
- HT: Marvel is Adapting Its Iconic Comic Book Stories Into Audiobooks
In The Mailbag:
- Bryce from Utah writes in “If you were stuck on a deserted island with solar power, a tv and a specific set of blu-rays from only one director’s filmography to watch for the rest of your life on this island, who would it be?
- Peter: Spielberg?
- HT: Easy, Hayao Miyazaki
- Chris: Martin Scorsese
- Ben: Rian Johnson
