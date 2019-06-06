Marvel has already conquered the movie and comic book realms, so where next but audio? On the heels of the release of the second season of the acclaimed Wolverine podcast drama, Marvel Entertainment will be teaming up with audiobook and digital content producer Dreamscape Media to adapt Marvel Comics’ most iconic stories as “read-to-me style” audiobooks.

Variety reports that Marvel Entertainment has teamed up with Dreamscape to adapt “around two dozen” iconic comic book stories including titles such as The Ultimate Spider-Man, The Ultimate X-Men, X-Men: Codename Wolverine, and Daredevil: The Man Without Fear.

The audiobooks, which will be available starting in September, will be released on a variety of platforms including Amazon, Audible, Apple Books, Google Play, Overdrive, and more. They’ll also be available for free to library members through an app called Hoopla, which Marvel has partnered with before to bring 250 comic books to its app.

In a statement, Dreamscape Media publisher Tammy Faxel celebrated the Marvel partnership, saying:

“Marvel Entertainment has changed pop culture with its emphasis on character?driven stories that bring out the superhero in all of us. We are proud to collaborate with Marvel Entertainment to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite superheroes.”

Marvel is making strides to branch out into the audio world lately, releasing last year a 10-episode podcast series called Wolverine: The Long Night, which won the Best Scripted Podcast prize at the first annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The second season, Wolverine: The Lost Trail, was released earlier this spring. Both podcasts were more akin to audio dramas than podcasts, with actors enacting the scenes with props and foley sounds. However, these upcoming audiobooks will likely be more traditional than the Wolverine projects, though it’s unclear how Marvel and Dreamscape will adapt the visual medium like comic books into an auditory experience.