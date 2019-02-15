Daily Podcast: How Much Are VHS Movies Worth To You? Star Wars Wraps Principal Photography on the Skywalker Saga
Posted on Friday, February 15th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Your Name, Star Wars Episode 9, VHS, The Matrix and Transformers.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Loses ‘Deadpool’ Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick
- HT: ‘Your Name’ Remake Taps ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Director Marc Webb to Helm Native American-Centric Story
- Brad: Disney Announces Triple Force Friday for ‘Star Wars Episode 9’ and Frozen Fan Fest for ‘Frozen 2’
- Chris: Urban Outfitters is Selling Used VHS Tapes for 40 Bucks
- HT: Why Will Smith Turned Down ‘The Matrix’
- Brad: ‘Transformers: War for Cybertron’ Animated Series Will Explore the Origins of the Autobot and Decepticon Battle
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.