Daily Podcast: How Can Steven Spielberg Be So Wrong About Netflix’s Oscar Eligibility?
Posted on Monday, March 4th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Metal Gear Solid, Edge of Tomorrow 2, the future of Warner Bros, Guillermo del Toro, and Steven Spielberg vs. Netflix.
Opening Banter: Watercooler is pushed until tomorrow because of scheduling conflicts.
In The News:
- Ben: Oscar Isaac Wants to Star in ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie, and Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is Into It
- Jacob: ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel in Development, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt Both Expected to Return
- Ben: The Future of Warner Bros.: More ‘Matrix’ and ‘Mad Max’, Fewer Shared Universes
- Jacob: Guillermo del Toro Writing and Directing Secret Bad Robot Project ‘Zanbato’
- Ben: Yes, Steven Spielberg is Still Unhappy About Netflix
- Ben: Netflix Responds to Steven Spielberg as the Streaming Wars Continue
