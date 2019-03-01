Are you ready to live, die, repeat…again? After little-to-no-word for the past two years, the Edge of Tomorrow sequel is officially back on track. Warner Bros. is developing the follow-up to the 2014 sci-fi action film, with Matthew Robinson, one of the writers of Monster Trucks (!), now working on the script. Stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are both expected to return, as is director Doug Liman…provided they like the script.

Edge of Tomorrow wasn’t exactly a huge blockbuster, but it was a critical success. And over time, the fantastic sci-fi flick built up a following. That was enough for Warner Bros. to start talking about a sequel, although we haven’t heard much about it in a while. Now, THR says Warner Bros. is finally getting serious about Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Matthew Robinson, a writer with credits on The Invention of Lying and Monster Trucks, is now tackling script duties. Frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who is now in charge of the Mission: Impossible franchise, wrote the first film (along with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth). Per THR, director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are all expected to return if they like Robinson’s script.

Adapted from Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s Manga All You Need Is Kill, Edge of Tomorrow had Cruise playing a military PR man stuck in a Groundhog Day-like time loop while an alien invasion is unfolding. Cruise’s only chance of hope is to team-up with an ass-kicking soldier, played by Emily Blunt. Blunt’s character was also caught in a time loop once, so she knows the ropes. It all made for one hell of a fun film, and also helped audiences realize that Emily Blunt should be in all the movies, all the time.

I’m all-in on a sequel, although I’d probably be more excited if McQuarrie was handling the script again, and maybe even directing this time, too. But I get it – he’s a busy guy, shooting two Mission: Impossible movies back-to-back right now. As for what the Edge of Tomorrow sequel will be about, McQuarrie has said in the past that it will help make the original film’s ending make more sense. Without giving away spoilers from the first film, let’s just say the ending is the weakest part, as it seems to break the rules the movie has been playing by the entire time in favor of a quick resolution. I never had a huge problem with the first movie’s ending, but I won’t complain if this sequel improves on it.