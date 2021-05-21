Posted on Friday, May 21st, 2021 by Ben Pearson

On the May 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the Highlander reboot, Rangers of the New Republic, and Dwayne Johnson’s surprising new role.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Dwayne Johnson Joins ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ as Krypto the Super-Dog

‘The Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ is No Longer in Development at Disney+

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!