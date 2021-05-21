Dwayne Johnson will soon be joining the DC Comics big screen universe by starring in Black Adam, but that’s not the only superhero the wrestler-turned-blockbuster-star will be playing. Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing in Dwayne Johnson to lead DC League of Super-Pets, an animated comic book movie that will have the Fast and Furious franchise co-star playing Krypto the Super-Dog, the loyal canine companion of Superman who shares the same powers as the Man of Steel.

Variety has news on Dwayne Johnson voicing Krypto the Super-Dog in DC League of Super Pets, formerly known by the simpler title DC Super Pets. In the animated movie slated for release next year, Superman is away on vacation. When crime rises in Metropolis, it’s up to Krypto to save the day, and he’ll get some help from a flying cat. We’re betting that flying cat will be Streaky the Supercat, the feline friend of Supergirl, who is presumably also on vacation.

This is the first time Krypto the Super-Dog is making his way to the big screen, but he previously had an animated series on Cartoon Network that lasted for a couple seasons. So far we’ve only gotten a brief tease of Krypto thanks to a bumper that popped up during DC FanDome last year (that’s where the above image comes from). But we’ve yet to get a look at the other animal superheroes who belong to Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman.

Since Krypto is basically Superman in the form of a dog, with certain enhanced animal senses that the Man of Steel doesn’t possess, it only makes sense that he and the rest of the animal heroes would face off with the pets of various supervillains. The animated series included Lex Luthor’s iguana Ignatius, Joker’s pet hyenas Bud and Lou, and Catwoman’s cat Isis. We’re not sure if those characters will be appearing in the movie, but who else would Krypto and his friends have to face-off with? Maybe the movie will dig into the comics with the villain Dex-Starr, a housecat with who is given a Red Lantern ring after witnessing his owner’s murder. That origin story might be too dark for a movie geared towards kids, but it doesn’t mean Dex-Starr can’t be the villain.

DC League of Super-Pets will be directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. Stern wrote for The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Levine worked on Bolt and Gnomeo & Juliet. Dwayne Johnson will also be producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Jared Stern is on board as producer along with Patricia Hicks, and John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.

DC League of Super-Pets is slated for release on May 20, 2022.