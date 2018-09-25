Daily Podcast: Guardians 3, Michael Moore, Making a Murderer, Harry Potter, Wild Bunch, Girl in the Spider’s Web, Apple & Bumblebee
Posted on Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 25, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk what the latest film and tv news, including Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Michael Moore, Making a Murderer Part 2, Fantastic Beasts 2, The Wild Bunch, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Apple and Bumblebee.
Opening Banter: The weather is changing…
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Will Use James Gunn’s Script, According to Sean Gunn
- HT: Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Tanks at the Box Office
- Chris: ‘Making a Murderer Part 2’ Reopens the Steven Avery Case This Fall
- HT: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Brings Back a ‘Harry Potter’ Character in a Shocking and Troubling Way
- A Series of Bad Ideas:
- Chris: ‘The Wild Bunch’ Remake to Be Directed by Mel Gibson
- HT: WTF: ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story’ is the Ridiculous New Title
- Chris: Apple Streaming Service Will Be Extremely Family Friendly: No Sex, Violence or Anything Risqué
- Reaction: ‘Bumblebee’ Trailer: Get a Load of Cybertron, Classic Transformers Designs & More
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
