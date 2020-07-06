Daily Podcast: Groundhog Day, Fallout, Black Widow, Beavis and Butt-head, Frosty the Snowman, Brie Larson, and Lost
Posted on Monday, July 6th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 6, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Groundhog Day, Fallout, Black Widow, Beavis and Butt-head, Frosty the Snowman, Brie Larson, and Lost.
Opening Banter: What we did on July 4th!
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Groundhog Day’ TV Series in Development, According to Stephen Tobolowsky
- Peter: Any thoughts on how to do the story for tv?
- Jacob: ‘Fallout’ TV Series Coming to Amazon From ‘Westworld’ Creators
- Peter: Are we in a silver age of video game movie development?
- Ben (og Chris): ‘Black Widow’ Will “Hand The Baton” to Florence Pugh
- Peter: Where was Pugh’s character during the infinity war?
- Jacob (og Brad): Brie Larson Auditioned for ‘Terminator’, ‘The Hunger Games’ and At Least One of the ‘Star Wars’ Movies
- Peter: Could Brie have saved terminator? Which Star Wars character do you think she auditioned for?
- Jacob (og Brad): Mike Judge’s ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ is Getting Two New Seasons at Comedy Central
- Peter: Can Beavis and Butthead work in today’s more PC world?
- Ben: ‘Lost’ Was Only Supposed to Last Three Seasons, and Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse Almost Left as Showrunners
- Peter: Would Lost have been a better series if it was only 3 seasons?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.