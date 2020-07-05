Brie Larson has been established as one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role as Captain Marvel. But she’s been auditioning for a number of other major studio blockbuster franchises that just didn’t pan out for her.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Brie Larson started her own YouTube channel in order to allow her to bolster “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.” But the actress will also use the outlet to express herself personally, not to mention talking about her career. When addressing the latter in her inaugural video, Brie Larson revealed that she auditioned for some major franchises, including The Hunger Games, Terminator, and at least one of the Star Wars movies.

If you haven’t checked out Brie Larson’s YouTube channel yet, here’s the first video she posted:

In the video above, Larson talked about what she may include on this channel. While mentioning a friend who suggested that she post old audition videos or sneak peeks behind the scenes of her movies, she offhandedly said:

“I auditioned for ‘Star Wars’ too… I auditioned for ‘Hunger Games,’ I auditioned for the ‘Terminator’ reboot. I actually was thinking about the ‘Terminator’ reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for ‘Terminator.’ Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”

When it comes to The Hunger Games, we’re sure that Larson was one of many young actresses considered for the lead role of Katniss Everdeen, which is one of the franchises that turned Jennifer Lawrence into a big star. As for the Terminator franchise, that’s something we heard before, because the role of Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genisys was previously revealed to be going to either Brie Larson or Emilia Clarke, and we all saw how that turned out. But Larson clearly dodged a bullet there.

As for Star Wars, there are more possibilities. Perhaps Larson was one of the many actresses considered to take on the lead role of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which ended up going to Daisy Ridley. There’s also a chance that she was up for the role of Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Maybe Larson was even up against Terminator: Genisys star Emilia Clarke again for the role the Game of Thrones actress ended up landing in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Larson seems to be better off by missing out on the latter two movies since those roles would have been short-lived, but if Larson was given the lead in the new Star Wars trilogy, that would have been huge. But then would she have been cast in Captain Marvel?

With this new YouTube channel, perhaps we’ll get more insights into Larson’s professional life, and maybe what the process of getting roles is like for a well-known actress like Brie Larson. Stay tuned.