Daily Podcast: Grappling With Last Night’s Divisive ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode, “The Bells”
Posted on Monday, May 13th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 13, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and Nerdist staff writer Lindsey Romain for this spoiler-filled special edition.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening banter:Why we’re here and our GoT fandom.
Topics:
- Varys and Tyrion
- Tyrion and Jaime
- Daenerys and King’s Landing
- Arya and The Hound
- The Hound and The Mountain
- Jaime and Cersei
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Delivers Its Most Divisive and Apocalyptic Episode with “The Bells”
- The Only Thing More Brutal Than Last Night’s Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ Was the Final Episode of ‘Veep’
- The Case Against Jon Snow, the Stupidest and Most Volatile Man in Westeros
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.