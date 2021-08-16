Daily Podcast: Free Guy, Suicide Squad, Shang-Chi, Cruella 2 & More
Posted on Monday, August 16th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 16, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Free Guy, Suicide Squad, Shang-Chi, Cruella 2, and more.
In The News:
- Ben (og Shania): ‘Free Guy’ Box Office Proves Once Again That No, Movies Are Not Back
- Plug: Free Guy Spoiler Review: Don’t Hate The Game, Hate Its Many Contradictions
- Brad: ‘Free Guy 2’: Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Already Wants to Boot Up a Sequel
- Ben: James Gunn Says ‘The Suicide Squad’ Almost Fought Superman
- Ben (og Jeremy): Simu Liu Blasts Disney CEO’s Comments on ‘Shang-Chi’ Release: “We Are Not an Experiment”
- Ben: Here’s When ‘Shang-Chi’ Takes Place on the MCU Timeline; ‘Good Will Hunting’ Served as an Inspiration
- Brad (og Eric): Emma Stone Will Return for a ‘Cruella’ Sequel
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.