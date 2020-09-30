Daily Podcast: Firestarter, The Lion King, Disneyland, A Fistful of Dollars, Borat 2 and Jurassic World
Posted on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 30, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Firestarter, The Lion King, Disneyland, A Fistful of Dollars, Borat 2 and Jurassic World.
Opening Banter: Happy Birthday Ben!
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Firestarter’ Remake From Blumhouse Will Star Zac Efron
- Who do you think Efron will play?
- Is Firestarter worth remaking?
- Ben (og HT): ‘The Lion King’ Follow-Up is Coming from ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins
- Is this a sequel? A Spin-Off? A Prequel?
- Ben: Disney Announces Layoffs of Around 28,000 Cast Members in the U.S.
- Chris: ‘A Fistful Of Dollars’ TV Series in Development
- If you’re going to make it a contemporary retelling then what’s the point?
- Ben: ‘Borat 2’ Will Debut on Amazon Prime Video Next Month
- Mention: ‘Borat 2’ Releases a Very Nice Teaser Tied to the Presidential Debate
- Is this movie exploiting the election for money or is it trying to make an impact?
- Chris: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is the Movie Colin Trevorrow Wanted to Make from the Beginning
- If the first film was a big dumb monster movie, and the sequel is half disaster film half contained horror movie, what do you think Dominion will be?
All the other stuff you need to know:
