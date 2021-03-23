On the March 23, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the end of the Snyderverse, some new Disney release dates, more Game of Thrones shows, Regal’s plan to reopen, a Zatanna movie, and a Hawkeye spin-off show.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

‘Zatanna’ Movie to Be Written By ‘Promising Young Woman’ Director Emerald Fennell

(Chris) Regal Cinemas Reopening in April for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, Warner Bros. Ending HBO Max Release Experiment in 2022

Three More ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Offs in Development at HBO

‘Black Widow’ Will Hit Disney+ and Theaters on July 9, ‘Shang-Chi’ Delayed, and More Disney Release Date Changes

The Snyderverse is Over, and There Will Be No Ayer Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’, According to Warner Bros.

All the other stuff you need to know:

