Daily Podcast: Doctor Strange, The Future of Streaming Services, Y: The Last Man & Clerks 3
Posted on Friday, February 7th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 7, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Doctor Strange, the future of Streaming Services, Y: The Last Man and Clerks 3.
In The News:
- Brad: Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
- Brad: CBS All Access May Join with Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon & More for ViacomCBS Streaming Service
- Ben: At Long Last, Netflix Finally Allows Users to Turn Off Autoplay Functions
- Ben: ‘Y The Last Man’ TV Series Suffers Another Setback, Loses Lead Actor Barry Keoghan
- Brad: ‘Clerks 3’ Will Go Back to Kevin Smith’s Roots By Keeping Randal and Dante at the Quick Stop
All the other stuff you need to know:
