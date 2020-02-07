On the February 7, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Doctor Strange, the future of Streaming Services, Y: The Last Man and Clerks 3.

In The News:

‘Clerks 3’ Will Go Back to Kevin Smith’s Roots By Keeping Randal and Dante at the Quick Stop

‘Y The Last Man’ TV Series Suffers Another Setback, Loses Lead Actor Barry Keoghan

At Long Last, Netflix Finally Allows Users to Turn Off Autoplay Functions

CBS All Access May Join with Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon & More for ViacomCBS Streaming Service

Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

