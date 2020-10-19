On the October 19, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Avatar, Dexter, Static Shock, and Last Starfighter.
In The News:
- Chris (og HT): Major Hollywood Studios Won’t Be Buying Out Movie Theaters Any Time Soon
- Do you think we’ll end up seeing one of the major studios buying out one of the major chains?
- Brad: ‘Avatar: The Next Shadow’ Comic Book Will Fill the Gap Between ‘Avatar 2’ and the Original Movie
- Why do you think they didn’t make this a Disney+ animated movie or series instead?
- Ben: Luke Skywalker Died in George Lucas’ Original Treatment For ‘Star Wars: Episode 8’
- Maybe more of George Lucas’ original treatments made it into the final films than we think?
- Chris: ‘Dexter’ Reboot Coming to Showtime, Michael C. Hall Returning
- How can they redeem the Dexter finale?
- Brad: Michael B. Jordan to Produce ‘Static Shock’ Movie for Warner Bros. and DC Comics
- Ben: ‘The Last Starfighter’ Sequel is Still in the Works; Original Writer Provides a Status Update
- Is this going to be a sequel, reboot or legacequel?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Music, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.