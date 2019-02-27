Daily Podcast: Did The Rat Ruin The Departed? Who Is Excited For More Kingsman Sequels? Battle Angel, Frozen 2, Hellboy & Puss in Boots
Posted on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 27, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Battle Angel box office, Kingsman prequels and sequels, The Departed fan edit, Puss in Boots 2 director, Hellboy rating and the plot for Frozen 2.
Opening Banter: Fun fact, it’s only been 72 hours since the Oscars.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Makes Big Bucks in International Markets, But is It Enough to Warrant a Sequel?
- Ben: ‘Kingsman’ Prequel Film Coming in 2020, With ‘Kingsman 3’ to Follow
- Chris: Sorry, Warner Bros. Isn’t Playing Your Silly “Remove the Rat from ‘The Departed’ Game”, Internet
- Ben: ‘Puss in Boots 2’ to Be Directed By ‘Spider-Verse’ Co-Director Bob Persichetti
- Chris: ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Rated R For “Strong Bloody Violence and Gore Throughout, and Language”
- Ben: ‘Frozen 2’ Plot Revealed: Here’s What Anna and Elsa Are Searching For
