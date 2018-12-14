On the December 14, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the future of Sony’s animated Spider-Verse, if Henry Cavill is finished as Superman, Jurassic World 3, and Legendary making deals with comic creators for films and TV shows. They’ll also offer some comic/graphic novel recommendations in a mailbag segment.

Michael O in Nashville TN asks, “I was wondering if you guys could recommend your favorite comic books / graphic novels? Some of my favorite series are The Walking Dead, Saga, and Y: The Last Man. I need to read more! Thanks a bunch and I’m addicted to the podcast.” Peter: Ultimate Spider-Man, Alex and Ada, Letter 44, Descender, 100 Bullets, Kill or Be Killed, Blankets, Scott Pilgrim Jacob: Paper Girls, Ex Machina, Bone, Chew, The Sixth Gun, Scalped, Fatale, Lazarus, East of West, Fear Agent, Deadly Class, Black Science, Mind MGMT, The Wicked and the Divine, Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing Ben: Preacher, Y, Saga, Watchmen, Scott Pilgrim HT: Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye, The Sandman



