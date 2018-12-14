Daily Podcast: Comic Recommendations, Future of the Spider-Verse, Jurassic World 3, Henry Cavill, Brian K. Vaughan
Posted on Friday, December 14th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the December 14, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the future of Sony’s animated Spider-Verse, if Henry Cavill is finished as Superman, Jurassic World 3, and Legendary making deals with comic creators for films and TV shows. They’ll also offer some comic/graphic novel recommendations in a mailbag segment.
In The News:
- ‘Sinister Six’ Could Still Happen, ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Details Revealed
- Is Henry Cavill Really Finished Playing Superman? Jason Momoa Says “Absolutely Not”
- Sorry, But ‘Jurassic World 3’ Won’t Have Dinosaurs Attacking Cities
- Legendary Wants to Make Movies & TV Shows With Your Favorite Image Comics Creators
In the Mail Bag:
- Michael O in Nashville TN asks, “I was wondering if you guys could recommend your favorite comic books / graphic novels? Some of my favorite series are The Walking Dead, Saga, and Y: The Last Man. I need to read more! Thanks a bunch and I’m addicted to the podcast.”
- Peter: Ultimate Spider-Man, Alex and Ada, Letter 44, Descender, 100 Bullets, Kill or Be Killed, Blankets, Scott Pilgrim
- Jacob: Paper Girls, Ex Machina, Bone, Chew, The Sixth Gun, Scalped, Fatale, Lazarus, East of West, Fear Agent, Deadly Class, Black Science, Mind MGMT, The Wicked and the Divine, Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing
- Ben: Preacher, Y, Saga, Watchmen, Scott Pilgrim
- HT: Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye, The Sandman
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
