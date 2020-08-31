Daily Podcast: Chadwick Boseman, Rocky IV, X-Files, Mulan, Sphere, Box Office, and Netflix Blu-rays
Posted on Monday, August 31st, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 31, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Chadwick Boseman, Rocky IV, X-Files, Mulan, Sphere, Box Office, and Netflix Blu-rays.
Opening Banter: Summer is over.
In The News:
- Brad: Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ and ’42’ Star, Has Died at 43
- Chris: New ‘The Haunted Mansion’ Movie in the Works From ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Writer Katie Dippold
- What are the pros and cons here?
- Brad: Sylvester Stallone Is Working on a ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut, May Be Cutting Out Paulie’s Ridiculous Robot
- Bryan Lynch on twitter brought up the idea of a Rocky IV/Creed 2 cut
- Chris: ‘The X-Files’ Animated Series in the Works at Fox
- Who is the audience for this?
- Brad: ‘Mulan’ May Be Available to All Disney+ Subscribers Without a Premium Price in December
- Knowing that a movie will be available for streaming in 3 months, does that affect your decision to pay for PVOD?
- Chris: ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie ‘El Camino’ Headed to Blu-ray, With Plenty of Special Features
- What would it take for you to buy a physical copy of a Netflix movie?
- Brad: ‘The New Mutants’ Tops the Slowly Growing Box Office with $7 Million Opening
- Also HT’s Tenet International Box Office
- Chris: ‘Sphere’ TV Series, Based on the Michael Crichton Novel, Destined for HBO
- What did you think of the book?
All the other stuff you need to know:
