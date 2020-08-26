Remember El Camino, aka El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie? There was a lot of buzz when rumors about the film started popping up, but then it came and went and seemed to not make much of an impression. Which is weird, because not only did it bring us back to the world of the still-popular Breaking Bad, but it was a damn good movie, too. And now it’s headed to Blu-ray.

I’m a fan of Breaking Bad and an even bigger fan of Better Call Saul, so I was curious when word arrived that there would be a Breaking Bad sequel movie focusing on Jesse Pinkman. A part of me was apprehensive – I thought the way the show ended, with Jesse driving off to freedom while laughing hysterically – was a good enough conclusion to the character. But I was also curious to see what writer-director Vince Gilligan would come up with. And you know what? My curiosity was rewarded, and then some. I ended up loving El Camino – it was tense, beautifully directed, and gave Jesse a proper send-off. And while critical reaction was strong, it felt like audiences were slightly underwhelmed with the film – at least to the point where they weren’t buzzing about it like I thought they might.

No matter. If you enjoyed the film and are still a fan of physical media, here’s good news: an El Camino Blu-ray is on the way, arriving on October 13, 2020. And thankfully, the disc is coming with special features, something you can’t really get on Netflix:

BONUS MATERIALS

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES

Audio Commentary with Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Scene Studies with Vince Gilligan

BLU-RAY AND DVD

Super Commentary!: An ensemble audio commentary featuring 46 members of the cast and crew

Making El Camino: A behind-the-scenes documentary featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew

Snow Globe: A Breaking Bad Short

Skinny Pete in the Box Teaser

On the Radio Teaser

Rocker Salvage Commercial

Vamonos Pest Commercial

“Enchanted” by Chloe x Halle

Visual Effects Design Galleries

Starring Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Charles Baker, and Matt Jones, with Robert Forster with Jonathan Banks and Bryan Cranston, El Camino picks up immediately where Breaking Bad left off, while also jumping back and forth in time (which explains how several actors playing dead characters are part of the cast). You can see the Blu-ray cover art below.