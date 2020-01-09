Daily Podcast: Can Quibi Change How We View TV Shows? Mission: Impossible, The Batman, The Flash, The Howling & Oscars
Posted on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 9, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Mission: Impossible and The Batman casting, an update on The Flash, a remake of The Howling, who’s hosting the Oscars, and Quibi’s plans to change the viewing experience.
In The News:
- Chris: Nicholas Hoult Joins ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
- Chris: Matt Reeves Confirms Colin Farrell as The Penguin in ‘The Batman’ [Updated]
- Brad: ‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Teases a “Different Version” of the ‘Flashpoint’ Storyline
- Chris: The Howling Remake
- Brad: Oscars Going Hostless Again This Year
- Chris: Quibi Created a New Viewing Experience Called “Turnstyle”
All the other stuff you need to know:
