Daily Podcast: Bob Iger, Robin Hood, Salem’s Lot, Quibi, Hellraiser, Avengers Campus
Posted on Monday, April 13th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 13, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Bob Iger, Pandemic VOD, Robin Hood, Salem’s Lot, Hellraiser and Avengers Campus.
Opening Banter: Happy Birthday Chris!
In The News:
- Ben: Disney cancels Summer: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Moves to November, Disney Animation’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Heads to 2021
- HT: Bob Iger Returns to Running Disney Amid Coronavirus Crisis
- Chris: More Disney Theatrical Movies Could Go Direct to Disney+, But Don’t Expect Big Tentpole Films, Says Bob Iger
- Ben: ‘Trolls World Tour’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend for a Digital Release Ever, According to Universal
- Chris: Quibi Has Already Pivoted Away From Being Mobile-Only, Will Soon Be Viewable on Your TV
- HT: Live-Action/CG Hybrid ‘Robin Hood’ Remake in the Works for Disney+ With ‘Blindspotting’ Director Carlos Lopez Estrada
- Chris: ‘Salem’s Lot’ Reboot Will Be Directed By ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Filmmaker and ‘It’ Screenwriter Gary Dauberman
- Chris: ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Coming From ‘The Ritual’ and ‘The Night House’ Director David Bruckner
- Ben: Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Opening Has Been Delayed
All the other stuff you need to know:
