On the April 13, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Bob Iger, Pandemic VOD, Robin Hood, Salem’s Lot, Hellraiser and Avengers Campus.

‘Salem’s Lot’ Reboot Will Be Directed By ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Filmmaker and ‘It’ Screenwriter Gary Dauberman

Live-Action/CG Hybrid ‘Robin Hood’ Remake in the Works for Disney+ With ‘Blindspotting’ Director Carlos Lopez Estrada

Quibi Has Already Pivoted Away From Being Mobile-Only, Will Soon Be Viewable on Your TV

‘Trolls World Tour’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend for a Digital Release Ever, According to Universal

More Disney Theatrical Movies Could Go Direct to Disney+, But Don’t Expect Big Tentpole Films, Says Bob Iger

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Moves to November, Disney Animation’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Heads to 2021

