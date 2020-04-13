Earlier this month, Disney unveiled a series of major release date changes for films like Mulan, Jungle Cruise, a whole batch of Marvel movies, and more. But after the dust settled, the Pixar movie Soul was still locked in for a June premiere in theaters. That seemed…well, unlikely to remain in place, given the present circumstances, and now the studio has shifted Soul and a couple other movies around on its release calendar. Read about the latest Disney release date changes below.



Pixar’s Soul was originally supposed to arrive in theaters on June 19, 2020, but it has now been moved to November 20, 2020. Walt Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon previously held that spot, but now that film has been bumped to March 12, 2021. And an untitled live-action Disney movie, which was previously set to open on that date, has now been booted off the schedule entirely.

Soul is directed by Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out), and follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle-school band teacher with dreams of playing jazz music. After he scores an audition to play at the best jazz club in New York City, he falls into a manhole and finds himself in “The Great Before” – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. There, Joe meets a soul named 22 (Tina Fey) who doesn’t understand what’s so great about being human, and as the duo team up to get Joe back to Earth, he tries to teach 22 all of the great things about being alive. (It’s a safe bet he’ll learn some important lessons of his own along the way.)

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by former story artists Paul Briggs (Frozen) and Dean Wellins (Zootopia). This film takes place in a reimagined Earth with five distinct lands. Together, they form the land of the dragon, but actual dragons are long gone. The land has been invaded by a dark force, and a young girl named Raya (Cassie Steele) is on a quest to find the last dragon, which she thinks will save them. Awkwafina lends her voice to Sisu the dragon, a white dragon with a blue and pink tail – a far cry from the way dragons have traditionally been depicted in pop culture.

As for that mysterious untitled movie, we still don’t know exactly what the studio had in store for that slot. We know live-action versions of Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Maleficent 2, Pinocchio, Labyrinth, Disenchanted, Cruella, The Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, Bambi, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and sequels to The Jungle Book and Aladdin are in the works. (Could it have been Peter Pan?) Will this mystery project be shifted farther down the line and still hit theaters, or will it be reworked to head straight to Disney+? We’ll let you know when we find out.