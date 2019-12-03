Daily Podcast: Black Widow, More Planet of the Apes, Studio Ghibli, a Star Wars Game Show, and More
Posted on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the December 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Marvel’s Black Widow trailer, a new Planet of the Apes movie, a surprise announcement about the Studio Ghibli library, a new Star Wars game show, and more of what The Rise of Skywalker has in store.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Black Widow’ Trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s Assassin-Turned-Avenger Confronts Her Past
- Chris: New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie in the Works, But Will It Be Another Reboot?
- Ben: The Full Studio Ghibli Film Library Will Be Available to Purchase on Digital Platforms This Month
- Ben: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Reveal New Information About Finn and Poe’s Pasts
- Ben: ‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’, a Star Wars-Themed Game Show Hosted by Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best, is Coming to Disney+
