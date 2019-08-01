On the August 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Universal Studios: Epic Universe, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Scarlet Witch, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Venom 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Opening Banter: News is slow this week.

In The News:

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Leak Suggests a Different Origin for Rey

Did Tom Hardy Just Confirm Andy Serkis as the ‘Venom 2’ Director?

‘Venom 2’ Director Search Includes ‘Mowgli”s Andy Serkis, ‘Planet of the Apes’ Helmer Rupert Wyatt, and ‘Bumblebee’s Travis Knight

Ben Affleck’s Abandoned Batman Movie Would Have Been a Dark Journey Into Arkham Asylum

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Thinks Scarlet Witch Could Have Taken Down Thanos Single-Handedly

Brad: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World Will Serve Alcohol Outside Oga’s Cantina, Unlike Disneyland

Other Articles Mentioned:

Is This Spaceship the Key to Unlocking the Biggest Secret of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’?

All the other stuff you need to know:

