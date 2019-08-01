Daily Podcast: Big Theme Park Announcements, Unmade Batman Movie, Venom 2 Director & Should We Even Care Who Rey’s Parents Are?
Posted on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Universal Studios: Epic Universe, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Scarlet Witch, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Venom 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Opening Banter: News is slow this week.
In The News:
- Brad: Universal Studios Announces New Epic Universe Theme Park Coming to Florida
- Brad: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World Will Serve Alcohol Outside Oga’s Cantina, Unlike Disneyland
- Ben: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Thinks Scarlet Witch Could Have Taken Down Thanos Single-Handedly
- Brad: Ben Affleck’s Abandoned Batman Movie Would Have Been a Dark Journey Into Arkham Asylum
- Ben: ‘Venom 2’ Director Search Includes ‘Mowgli”s Andy Serkis, ‘Planet of the Apes’ Helmer Rupert Wyatt, and ‘Bumblebee’s Travis Knight
- Jacob (og HT): ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Leak Suggests a Different Origin for Rey
