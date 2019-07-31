In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) put Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) through the emotional wringer. The Mad Titan portals over to Wakanda and essentially forces Scarlet Witch to kill Vision, the man (android) she loves in order to ensure that Thanos doesn’t get the Mind Stone from his forehead. Thanos watches as she goes through an emotionally devastating decision…only to then spin back the clock and kill Vision anyway, taking the stone and ultimately completing his mission of destroying half of all life in the universe.

So when Wanda encounters Thanos again in Avengers: Endgame, she’s pissed. And in a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms something the film itself implies: that Scarlet Witch could have kicked Thanos’s purple ass all by herself if Thanos didn’t call his armies in for backup.



Speaking with ComicBook just after Comic-Con, Feige spoke a bit about the upcoming slate of projects and gave a shout-out to Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch), who’s going to be co-headlining the WandaVision Disney+ series and appearing in a supporting role in 2021’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

“Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army]. Right? It was done. So her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

Anyone who grew up reading comics in an era before comic book films became the dominant form of blockbuster storytelling remembers this type of debate, when fans would just have to argue amongst themselves about which fictional character might win in a fight. Little did we know that a movie like Avengers: Endgame would come along years later and actually show us that fight, and it’s pretty clear from the movie that Wanda’s sense of vengeance puts her only seconds away from defeating Thanos by herself, so I don’t think Feige’s going out on much of a limb here with this statement. (Cue people arguing about it in the comments anyway, because that is, in the words of Thanos, “inevitable.”)

Avengers: Endgame is available on Digital HD today and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand platforms on August 13, 2019, so you can take another look at that fight and judge for yourselves.