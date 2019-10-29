Daily Podcast: Big Star Wars Changes, Pirates of the Caribbean, Netflix, and Universal Studios
Posted on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 29, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and television news, including Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Netflix, and Universal Studios.
In The News:
- Peter: ‘Game of Thrones’ Directors David Benioff & D.B. Weiss No Longer Making ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy
- HT: The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Was Originally Planned to Be a Feature Film, Ewan McGregor Confirms
- HT: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Tracking for the Lowest Opening of the Sequel Trilogy, at Least for Now
- HT: The First Episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ Contains a Major ‘Star Wars’ Spoiler
- Chris: Disney Says “Bah Humbug” to Apple, Plans Their Own ‘Christmas Carol’ Musical
- Ben: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Refuses to Die, Pairs Original Film’s Wr…
- Chris: Netflix Testing Variable Playback Speeds, Presumably for Serial Killers
- Ben: New Universal Studios Theme Parks Will Use Facial Recognition Technology
