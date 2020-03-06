On the March 6, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including early buzz for A Quiet Place Part II, Taika Waititi’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows, The Last of Us heading to HBO, a possible Frankenstein movie, the Beauty and the Beast prequel, and more.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ben (og HT): ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Early Buzz: Another Masterclass in Suspense from John Krasinski
- Brad: Taika Waititi Entering the World of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ with Two Animated Series at Netflix
- Chris: ‘The Last of Us’ TV Series Headed to HBO With ‘Chernobyl’ Creator and Game’s Original Writer
- Brad (og HT): ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Novelization Reveals Rey’s Father is a Failed Palpatine Clone
- Chris: ‘The Invisible Man’ Producer Jason Blum Would Love to Make ‘Frankenstein’ (The Movie, Not the Monster)
- Ben: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series in Development at Disney+, Will Focus on Gaston and LeFou’s Origin Story
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Westworld’ Season 3: A Bigger, More Action-Packed Season Still Hindered by the Mystery Box
- Listen: ‘Whiplash’ Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Remixes a Classic; Plus an Interview with Composer Justin Hurwitz
All the other stuff you need to know:
