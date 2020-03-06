a quiet place part 2 early buzz

The buzz for A Quiet Place Part II has been far from quiet, with horror fans and non-horror fans alike anticipating John Krasinski‘s follow-up to his 2018 surprise hit. And it seems like that buzz will only get louder based on the universally positive early reactions to A Quiet Place Part II.

A few select critics and fans got to see an early screening of the highly anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place, which brings back Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the battered Abbott family, on the move to find new shelter after doing battle with the monsters that track their prey through sound. They’re joined in the new film by Djimon Honsou and Cillian Murphy, with the latter’s performance in particular being praised by critics. Simmonds is also being hailed as a breakout, with some dubbing her the “new Ripley.”

See the A Quiet Place Part 2 early buzz reactions below.

Because of its unique premise and incredible sound design, A Quiet Place was already a uniquely tense horror experience, and it sounds like A Quiet Place Part II builds on that to deliver a worthy and satisfying sequel. The praise for the cast, with Murphy and Simmonds in particular, is very exciting — Murphy was already an intriguing addition as a mainstay in genre TV and film, while Simmonds is the rare deaf actress to shoot to fame through a major studio release.

It’s a relief to hear from critics as well that A Quiet Place Part II isn’t a retread of the original. Horror sequels can often be tired rehashes of the first hit, but critics say that A Quiet Place Part II builds on the first film in “unexpected” and “inspired” ways. We’ll find out exactly how when A Quiet Place Part II creeps into theaters on March 20, 2020.

The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

