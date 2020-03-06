The buzz for A Quiet Place Part II has been far from quiet, with horror fans and non-horror fans alike anticipating John Krasinski‘s follow-up to his 2018 surprise hit. And it seems like that buzz will only get louder based on the universally positive early reactions to A Quiet Place Part II.

A few select critics and fans got to see an early screening of the highly anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place, which brings back Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the battered Abbott family, on the move to find new shelter after doing battle with the monsters that track their prey through sound. They’re joined in the new film by Djimon Honsou and Cillian Murphy, with the latter’s performance in particular being praised by critics. Simmonds is also being hailed as a breakout, with some dubbing her the “new Ripley.”

See the A Quiet Place Part 2 early buzz reactions below.

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. ? — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

Hey. #AQuietPlacePartII is a really solid sequel. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) March 6, 2020

Holy crap! @quietplacemovie is a helluva ride. The movies over and my body is still tense. Kudos to the whole cast for making me feel every emotion with their acting. @johnkrasinski knocked it out of the park #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/fVcrQEhxO3 — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 6, 2020

You need to experience #AQuietPlace2. It’s one of the most tense experiences I’ve had in a theater. The whole cast is amazing and you feel every emotion on screen. @johnkrasinski’s directing is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/bS4Gnx6jaF — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 6, 2020

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance. — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 6, 2020

Because of its unique premise and incredible sound design, A Quiet Place was already a uniquely tense horror experience, and it sounds like A Quiet Place Part II builds on that to deliver a worthy and satisfying sequel. The praise for the cast, with Murphy and Simmonds in particular, is very exciting — Murphy was already an intriguing addition as a mainstay in genre TV and film, while Simmonds is the rare deaf actress to shoot to fame through a major studio release.

It’s a relief to hear from critics as well that A Quiet Place Part II isn’t a retread of the original. Horror sequels can often be tired rehashes of the first hit, but critics say that A Quiet Place Part II builds on the first film in “unexpected” and “inspired” ways. We’ll find out exactly how when A Quiet Place Part II creeps into theaters on March 20, 2020.