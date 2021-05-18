Daily Podcast: Attack the Block 2, F9 Reactions, Amazon Buying MGM, and More
Posted on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the May 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Amazon buying MGM, Attack the Block 2, F9 early buzz, the new Pet Semetary film, and Zack Snyder’s abandoned 300 sequel.
- Brad: Amazon is Deep Into Negotiating a Deal to Buy MGM for $9 Billion
- Chris: ‘Attack the Block 2’ Finally Happening, Star John Boyega and Director Joe Cornish Both Returning
- Brad: ‘F9’ Early Buzz: This Sequel is the Biggest and Most Bombastic ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie Yet
- Chris: New ‘Pet Semetary’ Movie Being Directed by Lindsey Beer, and It Might Not Be a Prequel After All
- Chris: Zack Snyder Wrote a ‘300’ Sequel That Turned Into a Movie About Alexander the Great, But Warner Bros. Turned It Down
