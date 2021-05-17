At long last, Attack the Block 2 is a go. Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures & UpperRoom Productions are finally moving forward with an Attack the Block sequel that will bring back director Joe Cornish and star John Boyega. Cornish and Boyega have been talking about a potential sequel for years now, and at long last, it’s becoming a reality. In the original 2011 film, Boyega played Moses, the leader of a teen street gang that has to deal with aliens that have invaded a council estate in South London.

Deadline broke the news that Attack the Block 2 is officially happening, and both Joe Cornish and John Boyega are coming back for the sequel. This has been a long time coming, but talk about the sequel has increased in recent years. Last summer, Cornish said: “We’ve got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas since after the first one, but obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a weird way, kinda, the longer you leave it the more interesting it is. So that’s what I’ll say.” And this March, Cornish added: “We’re working on it at the moment. John Boyega was round at my place a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden — socially distanced — talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn’t see each other. So, yeah, we’re working on that.”

Now, Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures & UpperRoom Productions have come together to make the sequel a reality. Plot details aren’t available at the moment, but in the first film, aliens invaded a council estate in South London on Guy Fawkes Night, and teen gang leader Moses (Boyega) fought back. It’s probably a good guess that the alien invaders will be back for more in the sequel, but I suppose anything is possible here. Perhaps Cornish will go in a completely different direction. In any case, Cornish will write and direct the new film, and he’ll also produce along with Boyega. The original Attack the Block was released in 2011 and won the Audience Award at both SXSW and Los Angeles Film Festivals before going on to become a cult hit.

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” Cornish said. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Boyega added: “It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”