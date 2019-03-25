Daily Podcast: AppleTV+ Announcement Reactions and Analysis
Posted on Monday, March 25th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 25, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss Apple TV+ and the news coming out of today’s big Apple keynote event.
Opening Banter: Water Cooler will return tomorrow.
In The News:
- Apple Officially Announces New Streaming Video Service, AppleTV+, Which Debuts This Fall
- First Look: AppleTV Plus’ Original TV Shows, Including ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Amazing Stories’
- Apple TV+ Trailer Touts Steven Spielberg, Sofia Coppola, J.J. Abrams, Ron Howard & More
What was announced?
The name
Who is involved?
How did the footage in the sizzle look?
- The Morning Show
- See
- Amazing Stories
- Little America
- Helpsters
- Little Voice
What are some shows in development we didnt see?
Oprah as “one more thing” (two docs and a book club)
Spielberg vs. Netflix
Storytellers trailer
Was the presentation a flop?
How much will it cost?
When will we get it?
Is anyone here buying in?
What happens next?
All the other stuff you need to know:
