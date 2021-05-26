Daily Podcast: Amazon Has Officially Bought MGM, So What Does That Mean for Hollywood (And James Bond)?
Posted on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the May 26, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Amazon buying MGM, the future of the James Bond franchise, and why certain classic movies were not included in the deal.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: Amazon Buys MGM, Including James Bond Titles and More, for $8.45 Billion
- Ben (OG Chris): James Bond Movies Will Continue to be Made for a “Worldwide Theatrical Audience” in Wake of MGM/Amazon Deal
- Ben: Here’s Why Movies Like ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Gone With the Wind’ Are Not Part of the MGM/Amazon Deal
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
