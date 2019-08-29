On the August 29 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman, to talk about everything that happened at D23 Expo 2019.

Opening Banter: Peter is back, but still sick.

In Our Feature Presentation:

Raya and the Last Dragon

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Breakdown: Our Journey Nears Its End

Wyatt Russell joins the falcon and the winter soldier

A Complete List of /Film’s D23 Coverage: Every Major Announcement From This Weekend’s Event

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!