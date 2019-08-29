Daily Podcast: All The D23 Expo 2019 Movie/TV Announcements Including ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Trailer Discussion
Posted on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 29 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman, to talk about everything that happened at D23 Expo 2019.
Opening Banter: Peter is back, but still sick.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- A Complete List of /Film’s D23 Coverage: Every Major Announcement From This Weekend’s Event
- Marvel new shows: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight
- Black Panther 2 release date
- Wyatt Russell joins the falcon and the winter soldier
- Obi-Wan confirmed
- Mandalorian reaction
- Rise of Skywalker trailer
- ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Breakdown: Our Journey Nears Its End
- Timmy Failure
- Frozen 2
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Soul
- Onward
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.