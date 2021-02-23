On the February 23, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney’s Magic Kingdom TV universe, a Blue Beetle movie, The Great Gatsby animated movie, and an Easy Rawlins TV show.

‘The Great Gatsby’ is Becoming an Animated Movie Now

‘Blue Beetle’ Movie Coming from ‘Charm City Kings’ Director Angel Manuel Soto, Will Introduce First Latino Lead to the DC Movie Universe

A Magic Kingdom TV Universe is in the Works at Disney+ from ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Ron Moore

