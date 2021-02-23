Daily Podcast: A Magic Kingdom TV Universe, Blue Beetle Movie, and That Time Dracula Impersonated Satan
Posted on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 23, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney’s Magic Kingdom TV universe, a Blue Beetle movie, The Great Gatsby animated movie, and an Easy Rawlins TV show.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (HT) A Magic Kingdom TV Universe is in the Works at Disney+ from ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Ron Moore
- (Chris) ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie Coming from ‘Charm City Kings’ Director Angel Manuel Soto, Will Introduce First Latino Lead to the DC Movie Universe
- (HT) ‘The Great Gatsby’ is Becoming an Animated Movie Now
- (Chris) Easy Rawlins TV Series Being Developed by Walter Mosely and Amblin Television
All the other stuff you need to know:
