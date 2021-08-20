Daily Podcast: A Conversation with Sparks About Their New Musical, ‘Annette’
Posted on Friday, August 20th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the August 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson presents an interview with Sparks about their first movie musical, Annette.
- ‘Annette’ Ending Explained: A Closer Look at That Final Scene
- Marion Cotillard on the “Dark Side” of Her ‘Annette’ Character and More [Interview]
- ‘Annette’ Actor Simon Helberg on Serving Director Leos Carax’s “Meticulous Vision” [Interview]
- ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Director Edgar Wright on Playing With What a Music Documentary Can Be
- ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Review: A Delightful, Cheeky Portrait of an Eccentric, Eclectic Pop Duo [Sundance 2021]
