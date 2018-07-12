On the July 12, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the Emmy nominations, the snubs and surprises.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Snubs and Surprises:

Snubbed

The Good Place

Twin Peaks

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

Noah Schnapp for Stranger Things

Mindhunter for Series

American Vandal

The Terror

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington

Surprises

Laurie Metcalf Roseanne

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Ted Danson for The Good Place (Maya Rudolph too for Guest Star)

Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright for Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski for Handmaid’s Tale

Alec Baldwin, Kenan Thompson and Leslie Jones for Saturday Night Live

