Before he was an Oscar-winning actor, Jamie Foxx was a comedian and TV star who had his own titular sitcom. Now, in the age of Peak TV, he’s returning to his small screen roots with a new comedy series inspired by his real life.

James Foxx will star in and produced Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me, which has just been given a greenlight by Netflix. The series takes cues from the actor’s real relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who will also be producing the series.

Deadline has new news on Jamie Foxx’s Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me series, which already has Kyla-Drew (The Good Doctor, Jessie) on board to play the actor’s daughter. Plus, comedian and frequent sitcom star David Alan Grier also has a role on the series, along with Porscha Coleman (Silicon Valley, Ballers) and Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls), while Heather Hemmens (Roswell: New Mexico, If Loving You Is Wrong) and Valente Rodriguez (Happily Divorced, The George Lopez Show) will be recurring characters.

Though there aren’t any details on the premise for the series or the characters on the show, the title pretty much tells us everything we need to know. This will be a traditional sitcom dealing with the amusing trials and tribulations of being a family, presumably with a focus on how embarrassing Jamie Foxx’s character will be as a father. It’s not clear if Foxx will be playing a version of himself or if he’ll be a regular kind of family man, but this is a multi-camera sitcom, so you can expect it to be a little exaggerated on the comedy side of things.

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me was getting ready for production back in February, and then the coronavirus pandemic came along and delayed everything. However, it appears there has been a change behind the scenes during that time, because before Netflix gave an official series order, showrunner Jim Patterson (co-creator of The Ranch on Netflix) stepped down from the series. Now the show is in the hands of Bentley Kyle Evans, who was initially hired as a consultant and previously co-created and executive produced The Jamie Foxx Show, on which he also acted as showrunner. As for the directing duties, those will fall on Modern Family and Black-ish director Ken Whittingham.

Netflix hasn’t had much luck when it comes to the multi-camera sitcom, with the exception of the revival of Fuller House. That’s likely because it’s a format becoming increasingly irrelevant, but also because their sitcoms just don’t measure up to what networks are putting out there (and even some of their “good” multi-camera sitcoms aren’t all that great). One Day at Time was probably their next best family sitcom, but they canceled that and let it go somewhere else. But maybe Jamie Foxx can inject some life back into the sitcom at the streaming service.