Watch out, King Arthur – watch the Queen conquer in the new Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler fantasy series Cursed. A reimagining of the classic Arthurian tale, Cursed stars Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) as Nimue, the fabled Lady of the Lake who is chosen to wield the sword of legend. Netflix has released a new Cursed trailer for the YA fantasy series, which is set to debut on the streaming platform next month. Watch the Cursed trailer below.

Cursed Trailer

The first official teaser for Cursed is light on plot but heavy on the slow-motion typical of Frank Miller adaptations, which suggests that this YA fantasy adventure is going to be edgier and darker than your other Arthurian shows. As a reimagining of the Arthurian legend that turns the Lady of the Lake into the Chosen One instead of King Arthur, Cursed is certainly looking to provoke. It might be more intriguing if the show wasn’t so painfully young adult, complete with beautiful stars with chiseled jawbones and a typeface that looks like it was ripped straight out of a YA bookstore section. But that’s likely the kind of fanbase that Langford will bring with her, coming from the other Netflix YA hit, 13 Reasons Why.

Based on the book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Wheeler creates and showruns Cursed, which stars Katherine Langford stars as Nimue, a young woman who comes from a community of magical people, who must wield the legendary sword to save her land. Also starring in Cursed are Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

Here is the synopsis for Cursed:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Cursed premieres July 17, 2020.