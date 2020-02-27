Did you hear the one about the real skeletons used on the set of Poltergeist? Or how about all the spooky stuff that happened during the filming of The Exorcist and The Omen? And then, of course, there’s the horrific, tragic, and deadly accident that happened while shooting The Twilight Zone: The Movie. These stories, and more, are the stuff of legend – the type of tales that enhance a horror movie’s reputation, where the horror goes beyond what you’re seeing on screen. Where the horror is real. That’s where Cursed Films comes in. This new original series from Shudder chronicles these stories, and more, with several notable horror experts on hand to break it all down. And now there’s a trailer.

Cursed Films Trailer

Cursed Films looks like a show made just for me – I eat this sort of stuff up, folks. Shudder describes their new show as “a five-part documentary series which explores the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously “cursed” horror film productions. From plane accidents and bombings during the making of The Omen, to the rumored use of real human skeletons on the set of Poltergeist, these stories are legendary amongst film fans and filmmakers alike. But where does the truth lie?” The series promises to reveal “the events that haunted these productions through interviews with experts, witnesses and the cast, directors and producers who lived through the real-life events. Were these films really cursed, as many believe, or just the victims of bad luck and bizarre circumstances?”

I would love for Shudder to do more horror docuseries like this, and I can’t wait to check this out. The show, which was written and directed by Jay Cheel, is being released in three parts – April 2 for The Exorcist, April 9 for Poltergeist and The Omen, and April 16 for The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie. And hey, there’s a damn cool poster to check out, too, with art by Matt Ryan Tobin. Dig it.